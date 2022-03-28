TCW Group Inc. Invests $24.39 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 236,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

RBLX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. 435,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,870,688. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

