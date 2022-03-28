TCW Group Inc. Makes New $17.92 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $1,246,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 552,898 shares of company stock worth $82,284,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,097.41 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

