TCW Group Inc. Purchases 282,213 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,213 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Juniper Networks worth $28,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,865.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 99,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.71. 129,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,995 shares of company stock worth $2,422,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

