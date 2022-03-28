TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,255 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Flex worth $30,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Flex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,709,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,753 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 73,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

