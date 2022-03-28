TCW Group Inc. Sells 23,418 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,418 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $26,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.77. 9,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,531. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.46 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $272.14 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

