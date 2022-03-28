TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,053 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $233,355,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,236. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

