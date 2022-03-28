TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,379.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,350. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,117.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,418.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,485.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

