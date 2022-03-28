TD Securities Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$125.00

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.27.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$97.53. 193,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,156. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.14.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.