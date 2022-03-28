TD Securities Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$125.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.27.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$97.53. 193,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,156. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.14.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

