Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $43.23 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.
About Teck Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TCKRF)
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.