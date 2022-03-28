Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $43.23 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

