Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,208,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.