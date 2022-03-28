Telos Reaches Market Capitalization of $235.18 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Telos has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market capitalization of $235.18 million and $7.04 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

