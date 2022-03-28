Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.