TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TFII stock opened at C$131.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$89.63 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$128.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.85. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$561,399,318.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

Several research firms recently commented on TFII. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.07.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

