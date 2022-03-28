TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
TFII stock opened at C$131.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$89.63 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$128.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.85. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96.
In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$561,399,318.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
