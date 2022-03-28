The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

KO traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.92. 11,284,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,095,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

