The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Hits $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011644 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.89 or 0.00231986 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.