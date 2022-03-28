The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target to $6.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of VLTA opened at $4.13 on Monday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

