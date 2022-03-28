The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($109.89) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($103.30) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.28 ($97.01).

NEM stock opened at €86.72 ($95.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.76. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($127.64).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

