The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 8th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 4.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.60 on Monday, hitting $314.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,249. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.70. The company has a market capitalization of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

