The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to announce $222.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.30 million. Macerich reported sales of $190.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $896.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Macerich by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 10.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,691,000 after buying an additional 151,133 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -493.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Macerich has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.