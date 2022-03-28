The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to announce $18.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.40 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $79.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.69 billion to $80.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.52 billion to $83.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $5,880,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $4,897,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.83 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

