The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

TRV stock opened at $187.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

