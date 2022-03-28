THEKEY Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.52 million and $82,215.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

