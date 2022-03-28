Thingschain Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (TIC) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Thingschain has a market cap of $19,381.43 and approximately $8.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,573.83 or 1.00113585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00022601 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001956 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

