Thomas A. Amato Sells 615 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.67. 576,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $336,090,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $16,662,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

