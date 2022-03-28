Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.30

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.30 and last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 12339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.