Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Down 6.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 3,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 358,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $878.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.42.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
