Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Down 6.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 3,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 358,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $878.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

