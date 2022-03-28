tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $143.50

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 144.70 ($1.90), with a volume of 26273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.93).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLD. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. The company has a market capitalization of £293.61 million and a PE ratio of 97.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.45.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.