Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CAO Sells $17,167.50 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) CAO Anthony Eheli sold 1,090 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $17,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TWI stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 497,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,999. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258,462 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Titan International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

