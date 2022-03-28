Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.67. 8,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 484,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Titan International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Titan International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

