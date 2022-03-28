Titan Machinery Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a report issued on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $622.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

