Titan Medical Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Titan Medical in a report released on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDI. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 2,253.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Titan Medical by 179.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

