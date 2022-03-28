Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Medical in a research report issued on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.19.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

