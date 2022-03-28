Titan Mining Co. Declares None Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE TI opened at C$0.69 on Monday. Titan Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$95.89 million and a P/E ratio of 172.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.58.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.