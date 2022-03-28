Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Down 6.2%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.24. 51,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,504,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, Director Paul D. Bell bought 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,762 shares of company stock worth $14,529,663 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

