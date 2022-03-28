Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,259 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 36,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $303.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.