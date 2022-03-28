Toncoin 1-Day Volume Tops $5.09 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $5.09 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.63 or 0.07090385 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.67 or 1.00117034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047169 BTC.

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

