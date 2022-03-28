Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.75. 27,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 36,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
The company has a market cap of C$63.41 million and a PE ratio of -11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75.
Torq Resources Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)
