Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXP. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 84.76 ($1.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.43. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.98 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £178.62 million and a P/E ratio of 283.63.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

