TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Issues Earnings Results

TPG (NASDAQ:TPGGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported 0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TPG stock traded down 0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 29.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,646. TPG has a fifty-two week low of 26.50 and a fifty-two week high of 35.40.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

