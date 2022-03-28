TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Issues Earnings Results

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported 0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TPG stock traded down 0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 29.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,646. TPG has a fifty-two week low of 26.50 and a fifty-two week high of 35.40.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

