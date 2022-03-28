TRAVA.FINANCE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $145,695.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $1.48 million and $145,695.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.36 or 0.07071957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.81 or 0.99891531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 460,089,763 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

