Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.98

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.98 and last traded at $186.76, with a volume of 593635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.36.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average of $162.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after buying an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.