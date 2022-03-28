TRAXIA Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TM2)

TRAXIA (TM2) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. TRAXIA has a market cap of $58,564.20 and approximately $10.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.54 or 0.07120917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.09 or 0.99830585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054628 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co

