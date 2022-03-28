Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.16

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.16 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 80841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.10. The company has a market cap of C$196.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.93.
About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)
