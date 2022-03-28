Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.16

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.16 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 80841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.10. The company has a market cap of C$196.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.93.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.