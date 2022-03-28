Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
