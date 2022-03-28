Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

