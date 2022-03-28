Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:TCN opened at C$20.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$12.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

TCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

