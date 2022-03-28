Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
TSE:TCN opened at C$20.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$12.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,485.40.
Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
