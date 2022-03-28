Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.
TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.27.
TSE:TCN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.28. The company had a trading volume of 150,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.24. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$12.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.58.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,485.40.
About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
