Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.27.

TSE:TCN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.28. The company had a trading volume of 150,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.24. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$12.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,485.40.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

