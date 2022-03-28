Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) EVP Sells $205,140.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. 720,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

