Truist Financial Comments on Amcor plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amcor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after purchasing an additional 774,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,819,000 after purchasing an additional 611,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 810,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,880,000 after purchasing an additional 378,766 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,314,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

