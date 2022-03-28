Truist Financial Weighs in on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

WGO stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

