Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.50. 584,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,973,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

